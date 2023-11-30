Final rehearsals under way as Wigan am-dram society prepares for The Sleeping Beauty

St Michael's ADS are in final rehearsals for their annual fun-filled pantomime.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Join a whole host of colourful characters in the magical world of panto-land, where men are women, women are men, people get hit but not hurt, laughter abounds and good always triumphs.

The Sleeping Beauty, penned by Ian D Field, runs from January 10 to 14 at St Michael's Hall, on Shaw Street, Swinley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Michael's ADS is a local community-based society. Founded in 1948, the aim has always been to make live theatre accessible to everyone, so ticket prices are kept low (only £7 adult, £6 concessions).

Members of St Michael's ADS

The quality of the productions is, however, exceptionally high, and if you haven't seen a SMADS production yet, you are missing out.

This year, there is a mixture of all ages, young and old, new and returning actors (and backstage people) in the panto. They have been learning lines, songs, moves, dances and comedy routines since September to bring a super show.

Director June Dowd said: “I am so proud to have been a part of SMADS for 35 years and to be directing this year's dedicated, enthusiastic cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And my only hope is that you can come along and support them. You, the audience, are the final link in creating the magic! Pantomime is interactive theatre – and we hope to see you in our audience.”

The curtain goes up at 7.30pm from Wednesday, January 10 to Saturday, January 13, with 2pm shows also being held on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14.