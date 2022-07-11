Groovy hits and heartwarming laughs as Boogie Nights, a 70s themed musical, starts at Viva Blackpool

The 70s themed jukebox musical is described as hilarious and heart-warming. And Jon Conway, who also produced the original show in 1997, said it will be especially exciting as his son, Jordan, and Shane Nolan - son of the original star, Shane Richie are playing the leading roles.

Jon said: “When the first production ran in 1998, 11 year-old Shane junior used to regularly watch the show along with my four year old son Jordan Conway. Those two little boys who watched their dads create the original show, are now playing the leads. They are also best mates just like big Shane and myself all those years ago.”

Jon has produced over 400 pantomimes, and written shows for TV, stage and cruise liners.

Shane Nolan stars in Boogie Nights at Viva Blackpool

He also presented the Illuminasia exhibition that was held at the Winter Gardens.

But he said Boogie Nights was a career highlight.

“It was a dream come true to create my own musical. Me and Shane based it around the Seventies British culture we grew up with, and featured pop songs everyone loved.”

It’s a coming-of-age story that was inspired by Jon’s own experiences of DJing in Scarborough, and the things he got up to in his late teens.

“It was about the girls we met. It was about outgrowing the parental relationship. It was about finding a job and attempting to realise the dreams that life could offer.

“It turned out that our stories struck a chord with many people, set against the seventies music that was the underscore of our lives. Hearing those songs again bathes us in a warm glow of fond memories at ‘the way we were’.

Boogie Nights runs at Viva Blackpool on Thursdays from 7th July to 10th November 2022. The 70s jukebox hits include YMCA, I Will Survive, You Sexy Thing, Boogie Wonderland and many many more!

Jon hopes the season will be a prelude to another national tour.