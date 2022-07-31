Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm’s tale of Hansel and Gretel has long been a favourite tale for youngsters.

It has now been turned into a play by director Andrew Sumner, from Initiate Theatre, and will be performed in Wigan from August 10 to 13.

In this version, Hansel and Gretel find themselves left in the woods by their father, on the command of their new stepmother.

The cast of Hansel and Gretel

Lost and unsure, the children meet some interesting characters in the woods and chance upon a house made of sweets with a nice lady living there – but this is not an ordinary lady, this is a witch, and she is hungry.

The show is suitable for children of all ages, but is recommended for those aged three and above.

Characters will interact with the audience and the show will feature lots of excitement, adventure and even sword fighting.

Mr Sumner said: “Here at Initiate Theatre, we are excited to get started with our version of Hansel and Gretel and bring this timeless family show to Wigan.

"We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with both the theatres and their communities. I promise it'll be fun!”

There will be two showings a day (excluding Wednesday, August 10), which begin at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Ticket prices start at £11 for children and £13 for adults.