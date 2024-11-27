ON STAGE: Cinderella at Wigan Little Theatre

Oh yes they are! Wigan Little Theatre are back with their annual pantomime and this year it’s Cinderella. We have exclusive dress rehearsal pictures from www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com of the latest production which boasts all the usual ingredients of knockabout comedy, music and dance, ingenious sketches and special effects, which guarantee fun for all the family.