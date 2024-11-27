ON STAGE: Cinderella at Wigan Little Theatre

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
Oh yes they are! Wigan Little Theatre are back with their annual pantomime and this year it’s Cinderella. We have exclusive dress rehearsal pictures from www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com of the latest production which boasts all the usual ingredients of knockabout comedy, music and dance, ingenious sketches and special effects, which guarantee fun for all the family.

Written by the late, great Bill Collins, directed by Christine Armstrong, with musical direction from Rick Kershaw and choreography by Louise Hawkes, performances run from Thursday November 28 to Saturday December 14, including matinees at 2.15pm on November 30 and December 1, 7 and 8.

To book, visit the WLT website https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-little-theatre-box-office/cinderella/e-dgqdpk

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella.

1. Cinderella

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella.

2. Cinderella

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella.

3. Cinderella

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella.

4. Cinderella

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Cinderella. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Cinderella
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice