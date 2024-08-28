ON STAGE: Wigan Little Theatre's production TWO

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Wigan Little Theatre are preparing for their latest production Two. Set in a pub in the North, owned by a bickering husband and wife, these characters swap multiple characters to share stories and trade blows as pints are pulled and relationships dissected. A beautiful, bittersweet comic drama.

This amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd, a Concord Theatrical Company.

Written by Jim Cartwright, directed by Tara Haywood, the play runs from Thursday August 29 to Saturday September 7. Pictures by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com.

For tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-little-theatre-box-office/two/e-bdkvgx

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two.

1. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two.

2. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two.

3. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two.

4. Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two

Wigan Little Theatre's production of Two. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.