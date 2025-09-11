Wigan Little Theatre’s Youth Theatre cast will delight with their interpretations of the many and varied characters in ever popular story Alice in Wonderland – a play that gets “curiouser and curiouser!”
This amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and is directed by Brainerd Duffield.
It runs from Friday until Sunday at Wigan Little Theatre.
Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com
Wigan Little Theatre Youth Theatre's production of Alice in Wonderland. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
Alice in Wonderland - A WLT Youth Theatre Production Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
Alice plunges down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in a madcap and delicious series of adventures immortalised by Lewis Carroll. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com
The young cast deliver a brilliant performance in this classic production. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com