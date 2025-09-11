Wigan Little Theatre’s Youth Theatre cast will delight with their interpretations of the many and varied characters in ever popular story Alice in Wonderland – a play that gets “curiouser and curiouser!”

This amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and is directed by Brainerd Duffield.

It runs from Friday until Sunday at Wigan Little Theatre.

Book tickets by calling the box office on 01942 242561 or visit www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.

Alice plunges down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in a madcap and delicious series of adventures immortalised by Lewis Carroll.