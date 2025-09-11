On stage: WLT Youth Theatre's production of Alice in Wonderland

By Michelle Adamson
Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Alice plunges down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in a madcap and delicious series of adventures immortalised by Lewis Carroll.

Wigan Little Theatre’s Youth Theatre cast will delight with their interpretations of the many and varied characters in ever popular story Alice in Wonderland – a play that gets “curiouser and curiouser!”

This amateur production is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and is directed by Brainerd Duffield.

It runs from Friday until Sunday at Wigan Little Theatre.

Book tickets by calling the box office on 01942 242561 or visit www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk.

Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Wigan Little Theatre Youth Theatre's production of Alice in Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland - A WLT Youth Theatre Production

Alice in Wonderland - A WLT Youth Theatre Production

Alice plunges down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in a madcap and delicious series of adventures immortalised by Lewis Carroll.

The young cast deliver a brilliant performance in this classic production.

The young cast deliver a brilliant performance in this classic production.

