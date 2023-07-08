Saly Molloy, World Northern Soul Dance Champion for 2022.

Theatre company Not Too Tame, which is known as a specialist in creating a great night out, is working on a Wigan version of its production title The Social: an experience that uses Northern Soul to tell local stories of the town’s dance venue, social clubs and those who will forever keep the faith.

Dubbing itself as a love letter to Wigan Casino and celebrating all things community, clubland and northern soul, it features live and recorded music while the audience will be able to get up and dance.

Brought to the borough by Down To Earth – Wigan’s Creative People and Places Programme – in collaboration with Not Too Tame, they will work together with local and national artists to uncover the true stories and memories of the Northern Soul communiuty so that they can feature real Wigan moments in the show.

They will be hosting several consultation days at The Old Courts and in social clubs where people can come together, tell their stories and reminisce over Wigan Casino memorabilia.

Jimmy Fairhurst, director and co-writer of the show said: “We are incredibly excited to bring this show to Wigan, the home of Northern Soul. We produce high-octane, heart-on-the-sleeve stories that are steeped in working-class culture and made by working class artists and this show is no exception. Northern Soul belongs to Wigan, so we must get this right!”

The show aims to celebrate regional identity and champion community, and promises to be a nexhillarating night for the audience.

The cast includes the incredible Sally Molloy, who was crowned World Northern Soul Dance Champion in 2022 so audiences can expect authentic dancing and music to get lost in and her unique story of winning the title will be told in the production.

Jenna Omeltschenko, director of Down To Earth, said: "We can’t wait to bring this brilliant and fun show to local people to celebrate 50 years of Northern Soul. See you on the dancefloor!’’