Theatre Lovers Special Treat

Wigan Autistic Theatre Company are proud to present a stage adaptation of The Vicar of Dibley at St Michael's Hall, Swinley, Wigan.

Wigan Autistic Theatre Company is thrilled to announce their highly-anticipated production of The Vicar of Dibley, set to take the stage at St Michael's Hall on the 10th, 11th ,12th of April . These performances promise to be a captivating and joyous experience, showcasing the exceptional talents of individuals on the autism spectrum, working alongside disabled actors and neurotypical actors.

Wigan Autistic Theatre Company are known for their dedication to inclusivity and the celebration of diverse talents, and have been hard at work preparing for this performance, with support from National Lottery funding and a professional director.

For the past few months, the cast has diligently rehearsed at The Old Courts, immersing themselves in the world of The Vicar of Dibley. Their dedication and passion for the project have been evident in every rehearsal, and the result promises to be an unforgettable show like you have never seen before in this immersive theatrical experience.

Cast of The vicar of Dibley in rehearsals produced by Wigan Autistic Theatre Company

"The Vicar of Dibley" explores the arrival of Geraldine Granger, the chocolate-loving, joke-telling vicar, as she navigates life in the delightfully eccentric village of Dibley. Expect plenty of laughter, classic moments, and all your favourite characters—from the dithering but lovable Alice Tinker to the ever-disapproving David Horton.

So grab a cuppa and a Curly Wurley, and join us for a divine evening of comedy and nostalgia.

It would be completely and utterly brilliant to see you there!

Details for the event are as follows: Date: 10th ,11th,12th April 2025

Time: Doors 7pm Venue: St Michaels Hall, Shaw Street, Wigan, WN1 2BQ Ticket Price: £8

This production is not only a testament to the remarkable abilities of the cast celebration of the power of theatre to unite and uplift communities. The Wigan Autistic Theatre Company's commitment to providing a platform for individuals with autism to shine in the arts, alongside other actors, is evident in their performances.

The company's founder and director, Martin Spencer, expressed his excitement for the upcoming show: " It's always been a dream of mine to produce The Vicar of Dibley, after helping Encore Productions in Warrington in 2014 with their production. I absolutely had a ball of a time being in that environment at the Brindley theatre and now producing the vicar of Dibley has brought back so many of those memory's. We're now making new memories.

It's a very special time to stage our first show after being awarded funding from the Rotary Club and the National Lottery's Community Fund Awards For All. This funding meant we were able purchase our portable loop system and being able to offer this facility to patrons through out the run who are deaf or hard of hearing, along with our relaxed performances and BSL signed performance, making our shows more accessible to all.

It's exactly 30 years since the first of 32 women were ordained and of course the 30th anniversary of the Vicar of Dibley so to create a production in the space at St Michael's is such a privilege.

We are offering 30 pay-as-you feel tickets for each show so that everyone can have the opportunity to attend theatre for all I also would like to thank The Old Courts for their continued support to Wigan Autistic Theatre Company.

Professional actors and directors Lauren Sturgess and Alex Lafferty have been supporting the direction of this amazing production along with company director Martin Spencer.

The show will also include BSL interpretation by Cheryl Walker. To purchase tickets and toreserve any access requirements or for more information, please visit www.wiganatc.co.uk [email protected]

About Wigan Autistic Theatre Company:

The Wigan Autistic Theatre Company, founded in 2019, is a community theatre group dedicated to showcasing the talents of individuals on the autism spectrum. Through their inclusive and innovative productions, they aim to challenge perceptions and promote acceptance while providing a platform for individuals with autism to thrive in the world of theatre.

A stage adaptation by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter

Based on the original TV series

Written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer

Produced by Tiger Aspect Productions