Wigan drama group spreads festive cheer

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Drama students at Next Stage Performing Arts are pictured getting ready for their Christmas Show, pictured at their dress rehearsal are Primary Drama students at Shevington Library, their performance will be on Tuesday December 10.

Promoting other up and coming Next Stage Christmas productions:

Oh Sherbet, a production written and directed by Lisa Lundie, show on Monday December 9 at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield and a Senior Drama performance Tuesday December 17 at Shevington Library. All productions choreographed by Amelia Atherton.

For more information about these performances or if you would like to join Next Stage Performing Arts, who are welcoming new members of all ages from January, contact Lisa Lundie.

Drama students at Next Stage Performing Arts with Lisa Lundie, have been getting ready for their Christmas Show, pictured at their dress rehearsal are Primary Drama students at Shevington Library, their performance will be on Tuesday 10th December.

