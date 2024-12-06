Oh Sherbet, a production written and directed by Lisa Lundie, show on Monday December 9 at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield and a Senior Drama performance Tuesday December 17 at Shevington Library. All productions choreographed by Amelia Atherton.

For more information about these performances or if you would like to join Next Stage Performing Arts, who are welcoming new members of all ages from January, contact Lisa Lundie.