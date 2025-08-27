The annual Wigan & Leigh Short Film Festival returns next month to Leigh Film Factory for an unmissable weekend of powerful storytelling, bold ideas, and fresh perspectives from emerging and established filmmakers across the globe over two nights on Saturday and Sunday September 27 and 28.

Now in its latest edition, the festival continues to celebrate the unique power of short film, a medium that can surprise, delight, and move us in just a few minutes.

This year’s programme showcases an exceptional range of films carefully selected from hundreds of submissions, competing across eight award categories: animation, comedy, documentary, drama, horror, international, North West Filmmaker, and Young Film Maker (aged 16 to 25).

Discover powerful stories from local talent and filmmakers around the world, told with heart, humour, and imagination.

And it’s not just the judges who decide, you get a vote too!

Cast your ballot in real time at each screening and help crown the winner of the Audience Choice Award, announced live at the festival alongside the judges’ picks.

The opening day of the festival, brings a vibrant mix of genres, showcasing the creativity and talent of filmmakers from across the UK and beyond:

Animation: From the witty Twelve Inch Pianist (Lucas Ansel, USA) to the inventive Gardening (Sarah Beeb, UK) and visually stunning Wavelength (Kate Auster, UK).

Northwest Filmmaker: Local talent shines in Connect 4 (Matt Green), Tig! (Chris Wright, Will Shelmerdine), Pegs & Bacon (Sarah Nicola Mason) and Softy (Joshua Reeves).

Drama: Compelling narratives take centre stage with Sleepyhead (Milly Garnier), G.S.W. (Jonny Durgan), and One Night Stand (Michael J. Long).

Comedy: Expect laughs and surprises in Got Guts (Georgia Leigh-Taylor), The Man That I Wave At (Ben Stephen Hyland), Rocket Fuel (Jordon Scott Kennedy), and Life Isn’t My Friend But We Get On (Julie Magnaudet).

Sunday evening turns its focus to international storytelling, genre-bending shorts, and fresh young voices:

International: Powerful global perspectives come alive in Remember (Huseyin Kupeli, Turkey), Yam and Egg (Emily Nkanga), unWRECKed (Bingqian Gao), and Side by Side (Amir Raisian, Iran).

Horror: For thrill-seekers, highlights include Ingest (Callum Wilkins), Rock Paper Scissors Death (Dayle Saunders), and Sucker (Fae Al-Kalamchi).

Documentary: Explore fascinating real-life stories in Daniel Bonner: Becoming Muay (Paul Chadwick), As It Was Still Is (Rose Palmer, Harriet Shawcross), and This Werewolf Complex (Heather E Andrew).

Young Filmmaker: Rising stars aged 16 to 25 present bold visions in Bonfire (Jake Mark), Memory Box (Davide Alonge), and Ya Hanouni (Lyna Tadount, Sofian Chouaib, France).

Celebrating Local Talent and Global Vision Festival Director Paul Costello said: “Short film is where some of the most exciting, daring, and heartfelt stories are being told right now.

"This year’s line-up is a real celebration of that, from our homegrown talent here in the Northwest to innovative voices from across the world.

"Whether you’re a lifelong film lover or just curious to try something new, there’s something for everyone.”

The festival takes place at Leigh Film Factory, an independent cinema in Leigh Spinners Mill on September 27 and 28 7pm both evenings. Tickets are available now at: www.wiganleighfilmfestival.org.uk