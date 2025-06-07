Wigan Little Theatre Preserves the Past for the Future

Next time you’re at Wigan Little Theatre, make your way up to the circle lounge and have a look at some artefacts which are part of the theatre’s archive collection.

The talent of former members are remembered in the artwork they created over years.

Doreen Turton was an artist and model maker and there are amazing illustrations of her stage set and costume designs as well as several examples of the magical marionettes she crafted for the WLT’s puppet theatre back in the day.

Rare hand drawn posters are also exhibited. The examples on display are by talented member Laurence Wilson. Such items are valuable examples of traditional artwork in an age when graphic design is the norm.

Fantasy Marionettes

Talented artists and illustrators designed amazing eye catching artwork for theatre posters and programmes for many years.

Further examples of fine art and illustrative work can be found in the heritage corridor between the theatre and the bar. These are by Stan Derbyshire, who was commissioned to paint the picture of the theatre presented to King Charles, who at the time of his visit was Prince Charles.

Peter Jones, who heads up the archive team says. ‘Wigan Little Theatre is constantly developing and growing to ensuring we can provide entertainment in the Borough for many years ahead. But we will always honour the past and those earlier members who had the foresight to provide a theatre which site firmly at the centre of Wigan’s cultural life’.