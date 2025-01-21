The Revlon Girl is an intimate play with just five actors on stage, four of them grieving mothers in the aftermath of the Aberfan Disaster.

The fifth is a representative from the make-up company Revlon, who has come to give them a presentation on beauty tips.

It describes a deeply human story and shows the sheer disregard demonstrated by the powers that be for the ‘little people’ in a small Welsh village in the sixties.

The play runs from January 22 until February 1.

Tickets are available online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-little-theatre-box-office/the-revlon-girl or by calling the box office on 01942 242561.

