Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Revlon Girl: picture gallery

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
The curtain goes up this week on Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production which has been described as an “emotional work-out for audiences.”

The Revlon Girl is an intimate play with just five actors on stage, four of them grieving mothers in the aftermath of the Aberfan Disaster.

The fifth is a representative from the make-up company Revlon, who has come to give them a presentation on beauty tips.

It describes a deeply human story and shows the sheer disregard demonstrated by the powers that be for the ‘little people’ in a small Welsh village in the sixties.

The play runs from January 22 until February 1.

Tickets are available online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-little-theatre-box-office/the-revlon-girl or by calling the box office on 01942 242561.

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Revlon Girl

1. The Revlon Girl

Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Revlon Girl Photo: www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com

2. The Revlon Girl

. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

3. The Revlon Girl

. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

4. The Revlon Girl

. Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

