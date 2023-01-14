Also a celebrated musician, John Hegley brings his latest show titled Biscuit of Destiny to The Old Courts on March 9.

Introducing a clutch of new verses, a few older favourites and a cardboard camel with a moving jaw, the show won a Lustrum Award at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022.

With optional community singing and the search for a sense of selth-worth the performance will delve into the more eccentric side of romantic poet John Keats as well as everyday goings-on in the Hegley homes of now and yesteryear.

John Hegley will return to Wigan on March 9 with his latest performance Biscuit of Destiny

Having toured nationally and internationally for the past 40 years in addition to regular BBC Radio cameos, John has built a cult following.

With his band The Popticians he featured on the John Peel sessions in the 1980 and he hosted the Border TV poetry series Word of Mouth.

The Perrier Comedy Award nominee has also presented his own radio series: Hearing with Hegley on BBC Radio 4 and in 2010 was the host of Warning, May Contain Nuts which tackled the stigmas around mental illness.

In 2019 Hegley toured art galleries in England with Putting You in the Picture; working with children to explore and respond to artworks with drawing and writing.

The British Theatre Guide rated this performance as “a lovely show of stories, music, poetry, and silliness" achieving a four-star rating.

Tickets for the event can be found on The Old Courts website