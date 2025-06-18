Wigan's very own award-winning theatre company ThickSkin announce a spectacular season of theatre

Wigan’s award-winning theatre company ThickSkin is gearing up for a spectacular season of theatre, from premiering brand-new shows to championing young performers of the North West.

Established in 2010, this nationally-recognised company produces bold and exciting work all from the heart of Wigan, where it acts as a springboard for up-and-coming theatre makers.

Headlining the new season is a chilling new ghost storyIt Walks Around The House At Night, from award-winning playwright Tim Foley who promises to bring theatrical horror and haunting dark humour.

More is seen with a local Wigan legend brought to life on stage in the poignant folk tale Pigeon, written by local playwright Joseph Walsh.

Pigeon

Featuring this season on their streaming service, ThickSkin On Demand, is the highly-celebrated production Driftwood, which will allow audiences across the country and from the comfort of their home to enjoy this heart-warming production.

Launching the next wave of daring theatre-makers from the North West is ThickSkin’s Generator Company.

This is an uplifting programme which offers 10 young performers the opportunity to develop skills, expand their networks and devise an original production.

Applications to join this programme are now open to emerging performers aged 18 to 25 years old from anywhere in the North West.

Driftwood

Tickets for It Walks Around The House At Nightand Generator - along with details on the auditions - can be found at ticketsource.co.uk/thickskin

Tickets for Pigeonwill be available at royalexchange.co.uk/ as of June 26.

And readers can stream Driftwoodon demand at Thickskintheatre.co.uk/on-demand