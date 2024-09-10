To shop second-hand or to buy brand new: the charity shops of Wigan

Over half of the clothes that are thrown away or donated in the UK each year end up in landfill. With online second-hand retailers such as Vinted gaining popularity and vintage shopping now more accessible than ever, is it ever ethical to buy brand new? A look through some of Wigan’s charity shops tells all.

The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) estimated that UK adults spend over £4 billion on clothing each year and of that over 1.6 billion items are unworn. Due to the nature of online focus on new and exciting fashion trends, people are influenced to constantly keep up to date with what to wear, and where to get it.

Charity shops are an excellent way to combat this issue. Grabbing a bargain, whilst contributing to lower clothes production and to a local charity is a triple win situation.

However, whilst better for the environment and for your pocket, charity shopping can be a way to cover up the issue of the nation’s overconsumption, as items inevitably make their way back into charity shops, or landfill. As long as people are mindful with their purchases and buy what they need, charity shops and second-hand stores can be an excellent way to shop. Conveniently, Wigan is home to some great second-hand shops for you to have a dig through.

Brick Shops give their customers lots of choice for cheap prices

Brick Shops

Brick Shops are highly rated charity shops across Wigan, with customers pleased at the shops’ cheap prices and great selection. The charity is highly aware of the issues of overconsumption and waste, especially across the Wigan borough.

Brick Shops are dedicated to reducing waste and saving clothing from landfill. Posting yesterday to their Facebook page, Brick Shops wrote of their commitments to reducing waste and the “massive responsibility” we have to minimise overconsumption. To tackle this, Brick Shops wrote that they work closely with FCC Environment, the recycling and waste management company at Wigan Council.

FCC Environment source items that have been dropped off at recycling centres and redistribute them to the Brick. In some cases the Brick “upcycles” these items, which are then sold in their charity shops. This reduces waste, increases choice, and raises funds for the charity.

Rainbow Wishes, Shevington

Rainbow Wishes, located on Gathurst Lane, is a charity shop raising money to “support local children in need of help”.

Rainbow Wishes offers a great selection of children’s clothes and toys, as well as women’s and men’s attire too. No donations are accepted on Thursdays, as they use this time to catch up on the weeks donations. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Rebuild with Hope, Wigan

For those sceptical about buying second-hand, Rebuild with Hope is for you. Currently located in the Grand Arcade Wigan, this shop is a great way to grab a bargain and stop clothes from entering landfill.

All money raised in Rebuild with Hope shops goes straight to that charity that helps “mentor and support” people with multiple barriers to employment. All clothing is brand new and buying from here instead of straught from the retailer is another way of minimising waste, supporting local charity, and ethically buying clothes that are brand new.

These are just a few of the charity shops that Wigan has on offer. Pop into your local charity shop to help reduce clothes waste today.