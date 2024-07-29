Two: a play by Jim Cartwright at Wigan Little Theatre

By Anne WoolleyContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:51 BST
Two, a wonderful bitter sweet comic drama is coming to Wigan this August.

Wigan Little Theatre’s next production, Two is a beautiful, bittersweet comic drama by Jim Cartwright Directed by Tara Haywood and runs from 29 Aug – 7 Sept.

Set in a pub in the North, owned by a bickering husband and wife, who between them swap multiple characters to share stories and trade blows, as pints are pulled and relationships dissected. It’s from the pen of Jim Cartwright, a multi-award winning, international playwright, screenwriter and director. Jim he has never forgotten his roots and is based in the Northwest, still writing and running drama studios in Chorley, Salford and Manchester.

Director, Tara Haywood is well-known to WLT audiences as an actor and director. In 2023, she was part of an amazing ensemble cast in WLT’s award-winning production of Di, Viv & Rose, and this season she again worked with an equally stunning piece, Sheila’s Island. As a director, she has been responsible for such memorable plays as Kes, in 2014 and Salt of the Earth in 2017.

Tara Haywood, Actress, Director, WLT Deputy ChairTara Haywood, Actress, Director, WLT Deputy Chair
Tara says, ‘I’m delighted to have been asked to direct this play. I have a cast of two experienced and hard-working actors who have worked like trojans to bring the characters to life. No easy task to present the broad spectrum of our pub’s diverse characters but Cathy and Chris are so talented and I know this will be a memorable production.

Telephone: Box Office (01942) 242561 – open between 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm on the evening before and throughout productions or anytime at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk

