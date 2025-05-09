Wigan and Leigh Set to 'Paint The Borough Red' for Young People's Mental Health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This June, people across Wigan and Leigh are being called on to Paint The Borough Red in a bold and vibrant effort to raise £8,000 for a cause that’s close to many hearts - youth mental health and wellbeing.

The month-long campaign is led by Wigan Youth Zone, a local charity and vital pillar of the community, whose Wellbeing offer supports over 5,000 young people each year by offering a safe, welcoming space to talk, be heard, and access support from trusted Wellbeing Youth Workers through one-to-one sessions.

This June, Wigan Youth Zone is calling on everyone - from schools and businesses to sports teams, families, and local legends - to go bold for a brilliant cause. Whether you're rocking a red outfit, baking crimson cupcakes, dyeing your hair fire-engine red, or braving a bath of baked beans, there’s no limit to how creative (or messy) you can get to support young people’s mental health.

Wigan Youth Zone Fundraising Coordinator, Emma Safo said, "This campaign is about more than just fundraising – it’s about sending a powerful, unified message that our community stands together in support of young people’s mental health. It's a chance for us all to show that we care, that we’re here for them, and that their mental wellbeing matters. By coming together and participating in Paint the Borough Red, we’re not only raising funds for vital support services but also letting our young people know they’re not alone, no matter what they’re facing."

For many young people across the borough, access to mental health support can be life-changing. The Wellbeing offer at Wigan Youth Zone provides a safe space to talk, tools to cope, and trusted adults to turn to.

As mental health challenges among young people continue to rise, local services like these have become more essential than ever. Wigan Youth Zone relies on fundraising and generous donations to keep these life-changing services affordable and accessible to every young person who needs them.

With full access to the centre available for just 50p per session and an annual membership of only £5, the Youth Zone ensures that wellbeing support and recreational activities remain within reach for all young people.

The charity is asking the Wigan and Leigh community to rally together in any way they can - whether that’s taking part in a challenge, hosting a fundraiser, or simply donating online.

“It’s not about how big or small your event is - it’s about showing that our borough cares,” Emma adds. “Every red balloon, every sponsored run, and every bake sale helps change lives.”

Wigan Youth Zone believes that supporting young people’s mental health is an investment in both their future and the future of the community. The charity’s vision is to inspire and empower the next generation to reach their full potential. They do this by providing a safe, supportive space where young people can be themselves, explore their interests, connect with others, and feel understood. Through this, Wigan Youth Zone aims to make a lasting difference in their lives and the wider borough.

To take part in or donate to the campaign, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/wyzptbr25