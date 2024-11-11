Wigan arts centre to host fundraiser fashion show

A Wigan arts centre is set to host a fundraiser fashion show promoting local businesses and living sustainably.

The Old Courts, on Crawford Street, are hosting ‘Buy Local Buy Sustainable’, a fundraiser fashion show in aid of Buy Nothing New Month.

Buy Nothing New Month is a nationwide campaign that calls on Brits ‘to waste less and make the most of the stuff we already own, and cut out carbon footprint by buying nothing new - excluding essentials - throughout November.’

The event offers the opportunity to support local charities and gives shoppers the chance to shop sustainably.

Poster for the Buy Local Buy Sustainable Fashion Show at The Old Courts

With live DJs and performances from students from TMP College, there will also be a chance to network and visit stalls, offering handmade clothing and crafts and pre-loved fashion.

After that, the main event offers the catwalk, live music and performances and guest speakers.

Wigan council are one of many that are in partnership with the fundraiser, as well as local homelessness charity The Brick and the Everything Human Rights Community Group.

Tickets are on sale ahead of the event on Thursday, November 21. The doors open at 5pm with the main catwalk starting at 6pm.