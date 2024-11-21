Wigan bar to feed less fortunate on Christmas Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mortys on King street will again open its doors on Christmas Day and provide free food & drink to those alone or less fortunate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morty's, Located on King Street, Wigan, will continue its annual tradition of opening its doors on Christmas Day and welcoming anyone in for free food and warm drinks.

The long-running tradition ensures that nobody will be alone or hungry on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and management give up their own time with their families to give a little back on this special day.

Doors will be open from 12pm till 4pm. Mortys will then re open at 8pm for It Annual Christmas Day Night Party with live DJs until 3am.