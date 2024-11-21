Wigan bar to feed less fortunate on Christmas Day
Mortys on King street will again open its doors on Christmas Day and provide free food & drink to those alone or less fortunate.
The long-running tradition ensures that nobody will be alone or hungry on Christmas Day.
Staff and management give up their own time with their families to give a little back on this special day.
Doors will be open from 12pm till 4pm. Mortys will then re open at 8pm for It Annual Christmas Day Night Party with live DJs until 3am.