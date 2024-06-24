Wigan-based music group to take stage in famous Liverpool venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

STOP PRESSLANKYKATSA Lancashire based musical collective will be heading to the World Famous Cavern Club, Liverpool, birthplace of The Beatles on Sunday 30 June 2024.

Rock ‘n’ roll music collective Lankykats, who put on gig nights twice a month to recreate the sounds of the era, will take to the stage at the world-famous Cavern Club in Liverpool this summer.

The music collective, which is based at The Unity Club, in Standish, will make what has become an annual pilgrimage down the East Lancashire Road to the Cavern Club as part of the celebrations for reaching the recent milestone of over 300 Lankykats shows in 13 years and the magical figure of £45,000 raisedfor local charities.

Five bands will perform on the Sir Paul McCartney stage on the day, with most of them being regulars on the Lankykats stage in Standish, and the collective’s founder Bill Hart says, "the chance to play at the iconic home of Merseybeat is a huge thrill for all the musicians."

Dave Cavey who is the collectives Chair said: “Some of the band members never got to play at the original Cavern Club in the 1960’s so for them it’sa dream come true. Just to trek down those many precarious steps and into those dark vaulted brick rooms is still enough to send shivers down your spine.”

The Sunday evening event will also mark something of a first for Lankykats as the five bands from the collective, will run as follows…

6:00 – 6:40 VINTAGE 3

6:50 – 7:30 THE JKH BAND

7:40 – 8:20 MONKEYMEN

8:30 – 9:10 La BAMBA

9:20 – 10:00 THE CONNECTION

Lankykats music collective will play at The Cavern Club in Liverpool on 30 June, with doors opening from 5:30am.

Entry to the gig is £2 on the door.

Lankykats also play charity fund-raising gigs in the Live Lounge at The Standish Unity Club, on the first and third Thursday of each month.To find out more, visit www.lankykats.co.uk

Bill Hart07729 800 831

The Cavern Club10 Mathew StreetLiverpool, MerseysideL2 6RE0151 236 9091