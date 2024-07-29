Wigan borough fire station gives residents a glimpse behind the scenes
Highlights included CPR sessions by St John’s Ambulance, safety demonstrations by firefighters, and a live Falling From Heights training session. Firefighters showcased their skills, demonstrating how they rescue individuals from dangerous situations. The public had a chance to watch these detailed training sessions and learn about the crucial skills firefighters use.
I spoke with Firefighter Simon Harding, who explained that the Open Day helps demystify the fire station for the community. He noted that it’s often one of the few times families get to see firefighters in uniform, as many bring their families to the event. While the day is free, any donations or purchases from the Fire and Rescue Services go directly to the station.
The event was a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the dedication and hard work of our firefighters. It was filled with fun and educational activities for all ages, and offered a glimpse into the life-saving work they do. A big thank you to the firefighters from all of us!
