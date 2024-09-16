Wigan borough yoga teacher gains Forever Manchester funding to start free mums support group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new group ‘Mums for Mums’ is completely free after Atherton based yoga teacher, Toni, applied for and received funding from Forever Manchester , Greater Manchester's community foundation - and the only charity that raises money to fund and support community activity across Greater Manchester.

Free mums support group ‘Mums for Mums’ information:

Based at The Snug Coffee House - 67a Market Street, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DA (wheelchair friendly, pram friendly, breast and bottle friendly)

Free support for new mums, including educational visits from local midwives and health visitors

Existing mums will be on hand to offer time, support and advice

If you have given birth within the last 6 weeks and had a c-section, a free taxi will be provided (within 4 miles)

A great place to make new friends, help your baby socialise and feel a little less lonely in early days of motherhood

Toni Marie is silver accredited under deal for business and is in a council owners and leased building.

After a difficult journey into motherhood herself, Toni decided to take on training to carry out pregnancy or ‘bump’ yoga, and then ‘baby and me’ yoga and try to help in the community where she can and create a safe space (and some lovely, much-needed stretches) for mums-to-be and new mums.

After realising what a profound impact these sessions have on many of her mums, watching friendships bloom and a community form, she set on her mission to elevate the sessions and bring her idea to life of creating a free support group.After seeing the struggles many mums face in the first 6 weeks, she knew how important this could be for many new mums.

The group starts Wednesday 18th September and will run every week. All you have to do is turn up!

If you are interested you can read Toni’s full story here.