Wigan care home to host recruitment event ahead of opening

A care provider on the verge of opening a new state-of-the-art care home in Standish is hosting a recruitment event, allowing potential employees to meet the team and learn about the wider company.

Millennium Care is a certified B Corp based in Wigan, manages four care homes in Greater Manchester and Lancashire and will open Langtree Care Home later this year.

The event will be held at Albert’s in Standish, on the 18th of September between 15:00 and 21:00.

Langtree Care Home will provide care to residents with advanced stages of dementia, the 52-bed home will operate a household model of care, an approach which has proven successful across other Millennium homes.

The home joins two others on its existing Chorley Road site and will finalise the Standish Care Village. The Village will provide a continuity of care like no other in the region.

Those two homes, Worthington Lake and Lakeside, are currently rated as the best homes in Wigan according to carehome.co.uk.

After recently confirming the appointment of a new Home Manager, they will be joined by a selection of Millennium Care staff in introducing the new home, the culture and ethos within the company.

Tara Morris, Langtree’s future Manager, said:

“This event will provide job seekers with a fantastic overview of our new home and Millennium Care as a forward-thinking and innovative care provider. Our Meet the Team event is as much for potential applicants as it is for us!

“We’re open to anyone next month; we’re looking to fill our home with an amazing staff team who will deliver outstanding care, helping our residents age with vibrancy no matter their role within the organisation.”

The care provider is looking to fill various positions including those within their Care, Facilities and Kitchen Teams as well as Activities, Wellbeing and Engagement Therapists.

Registration to attend the event is not required, however feel free to ask more questions by contacting [email protected]

For more information on Langtree Care Home, please visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/care-homes/langtree-care-home/