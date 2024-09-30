Wigan charity launches Re-Made fashion line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Breathe new life into your old clothes with My Life’s new Re-Made fashion line. Whether it’s personalising a jacket for next year’s Oasis shows or a black dress for a Christmas party, this new initiative from My Life’s members will take your forgotten clothes and turn them into bespoke, unique garments. It’s the perfect way to get creative and personalise your style just in time for the festive season.

All people have to do is bring their unworn clothes to My Life at Thompson House Equestrian Centre in Standish. For a small, pay-what-you-want fee, our skilled team of designers will transform these pieces into one-of-a-kind, personalised creations. Whether you're looking to revamp a denim jacket for a music festival or create a unique Christmas gift, Re-Made will ensure your item is tailored to your individual needs and preferences.

This initiative is taking place around My Life’s famous annual Clothes Exchange Show on Friday October 11, an opportunity for people to empty out their wardrobes and swap them for three garments brought in by others.

The event will also feature a showcase of the company's latest upcycled fashion creations, demonstrating the team's ability to transform discarded materials into exquisite, sustainable pieces. Attendees will have the chance to see the transformation process in action, as well as meet some of the talented individuals behind the designs.

Denim jacket refashioned by My Life members as part of Re-Made service

“My Life as an organisation is all about offering personalised care and support to people, so this event and initiative is a classic example of that,” says My Life CEO Caroline Tomlinson. “We are celebrating the power of personalisation in fashion, but also the skills and gifts of our staff and members who are creating these unique items.

“A personalised product from a personalised service”

The easiest way to get your clothes Re-Made is to come to the Clothes Exchange show on Friday 11th October, from 7-10pm, where you can find out more about the service and drop off your item.

Tickets are £5, and all funds raised and left over clothes/items from the Exchange will also be used by our Re-Made project.