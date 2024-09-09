Wigan church to host The Last Night of the Proms

By popular demand, St Michael and All angels Church, Duke Street, Wigan, WN1 2BJ are presenting their ever popular Last Night of the Proms concert on Saturday September 28 featuring the Pemberton Old Wigan DW Championship Band.

One of the top bands in the country. A mixed programme of wonderful music ending with the audience participation of singing and flag waving to the patriotic music of the Proms finale.

Founded in the heart of Wigan, the Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band has been a beacon of musical excellence for over a century. Rooted deeply in the North West's brass band tradition, the band has not only preserved but also advanced this rich musical heritage. Now, they stand on the brink of a historic opportunity: representing the North West at the National Brass Band Championships in the iconic Royal Albert Hall this October.

This journey to the Albert Hall is not just about music; it's a testament to the resilience and passion of a community. For Pemberton Band, it's the culmination of countless hours of dedication, practice, and unwavering commitment. Each member, from the seasoned veterans to the youngest players, has poured their heart and soul into perfecting their craft, driven by a shared dream of showcasing their talent on one of the world's most prestigious stages.

But to make this dream a reality, they need your support. The costs associated with participating in such a prestigious event are substantial, from travel and accommodation expenses to instrument maintenance and competition fees. As a community-based organization, Pemberton Band relies on the generosity of supporters like you to ensure that financial barriers don't hinder their ability to shine on the national stage.

Your donation will not only help cover the practical costs of participation but will also serve as a powerful affirmation of the value of music in our communities. By supporting Pemberton Band, you're not just investing in a single performance but in the continued vitality of the North West's brass band tradition and the cultural heritage it represents.

Join us in rallying behind Pemberton Band as they embark on this once-in-a-lifetime journey to the Albert Hall. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and help write the next chapter in the storied legacy of Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band. Together, let's ensure that their music echoes through the hallowed halls of the Albert Hall, proudly representing the spirit and talent of the North West for generations to come.

Remember, Pemberton Band earned their place at the National Brass Band Championships by securing an impressive 3rd place at the North West Regional Championships in February. Under the baton of the talented conductor Ryan Watkins, they delivered a stirring performance of Philip Sparkes' "Variations on an Enigma." This achievement is a testament to their skill and dedication, and with your support, they're ready to take on the national stage and make their mark at the London Royal Albert Hall. Show your support for this GoFundMe

Admission £13. Children free Ticket Reservations:- Call Graham on 01257 400962 or 07986 321728. or Rev.Stan on 01942 235900