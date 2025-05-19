Wigan Community Choir Celebrate 20 Year Anniversary Concert

For 20 glorious years choir members of Wigan Community Choir have made music together. Not only is their singing beneficial to them, they have brought much pleasure to everyone who’s heard them. The choir is self funding but they have also been generous enough to raise a lot of money for many charities.

The choir’s repertoire is broad-ranging with songs from the shows, traditional folk songs, pop, classical and much more. They are always ready for a challenge, so come along and join them.

The choir will definitely be in good form for this concert and will bring their special magic to a venue that’s been developed to host lots of events aimed at community use.

Whilst St Paul's Church is still very much a church, it has recently undergone a major refurbishment. and is now 'St. Paul's Church and Community Centre'. It’s a great venue for a concert, with lovely acoustics and ambience. Gone are the pews to be replaced by comfy chairs!

Wigan Community Choir celebrate 20 years of joyful singing

Choir Leader, Imelda Shirley will conduct with accompaniments from Ian Shirley on keyboard. Imelda says, I’m so proud of our choir. Members say singing lifts their spirits and I can testify it does the same for anyone who hears them. To be celebrating 20 years is a proud milestone for us all. Please join us on this special occasion. We look forward to seeing you there’.

Call into St Paul’s to buy your tickets Adults £10 Children £3 or contact [email protected]

Date: 27 June 7:30pm

Venue: St Paul's Church & Community Centre, St Paul’s Avenue, Goose Green, Wigan. WN3 5LH