Wigan Community Choir celebrate 20 year anniversary concert

The choir are celebrating 20 glorious years since they began making music together. They are delighted to be performing in such a wonderful venue, with great acoustics and a warm welcoming new look in a space that’s been developed to host community events.

WCC is self funding but they have also been generous enough to raise a lot of money for many charities.

Their repertoire is broad-ranging with songs from the shows, traditional folk songs, pop, classical and much more. They are always ready for a challenge, so come along and join them.

Choir Leader, Imelda Shirley will conduct with accompaniments from Ian Shirley on keyboard. Imelda says, I’m so proud of our choir. Members say singing lifts their spirits and I can testify it does the same for anyone who hears them. To be celebrating 20 years is a proud milestone for us all. Please join us on this special occasion. We look forward to seeing you there’.

L to R Accompanist Ian Shirley, Choir Administrator Jo Hun and Choir Director, Imelda Shirley

Tickets available on the door, call into St Paul’s in advance or contact [email protected]

Adults £10 Children £3

St Paul's Church & Community Centre, St Paul’s Avenue, Goose Green, Wigan. WN3 5LH, June 27, 7:30pm.