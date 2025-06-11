Wigan Community Choir celebrate 20 year anniversary concert
WCC is self funding but they have also been generous enough to raise a lot of money for many charities.
Their repertoire is broad-ranging with songs from the shows, traditional folk songs, pop, classical and much more. They are always ready for a challenge, so come along and join them.
Choir Leader, Imelda Shirley will conduct with accompaniments from Ian Shirley on keyboard. Imelda says, I’m so proud of our choir. Members say singing lifts their spirits and I can testify it does the same for anyone who hears them. To be celebrating 20 years is a proud milestone for us all. Please join us on this special occasion. We look forward to seeing you there’.
Tickets available on the door, call into St Paul’s in advance or contact [email protected]
Adults £10 Children £3
St Paul's Church & Community Centre, St Paul’s Avenue, Goose Green, Wigan. WN3 5LH, June 27, 7:30pm.