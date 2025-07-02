Wigan Community Choir is celebrating 20 glorious years since they began making music together with a special performance on Wednesday July 16 at St Michael’s Church, Swinley.

The programme is filled with favourite songs they’ve sung over the years, such as Tell Me It’s Not So (Blood Bothers) Lullaby (traditional Welsh) Allelujah (Leonard Cohen) Blue Moon and Chattanooga Choo Choo (modern classics) and a timely rendition of California Dreamin’ (Beach Boys).

Choir Leader, Imelda Shirley says: "This celebration is so good, we’re doing it twice! Following June’s concert we’re pleased to repeat some of the great songs from our 20 years together. We chose our favourites, and those that have been well received by our audiences. This is a proud year for us and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone there. Please join us on this special occasion."