Wigan Cricket Club launch girls' team to celebrate International Women's Day

Girls in Wigan are set to take to the cricket field with the launch of Girls' Dynamo Cricket, an exciting new initiative aimed at inspiring young female players to get involved in the sport.

As part of our International Women’s Day celebrations on 9th March, we are launching the new girls-only cricket team in partnership with the England Cricket Board Dynamos scheme and Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club. This is a fantastic opportunity for girls aged 8-11 to join a cricket team and experience the many benefits of playing this wonderful sport.

Dynamo Cricket offers a fast-paced format that makes it easy for beginners to pick up the game while also providing opportunities for skill development and teamwork. Playing cricket isn't just about physical fitness; it also requires quick thinking, improving focus, decision-making, and critical thinking—valuable skills for school and life.

Supported by local schools, community groups, and volunteers, the initiative aims to break down barriers to participation and ensure more girls have access to sport.

Come and join our cricket team

“We are thrilled to be launching Girls' Dynamo Cricket in our community,” said Emily James, Team coach. “This initiative is about creating a welcoming space for girls to discover the joy of cricket, build confidence, and develop a lifelong love for the sport.”

To mark the launch, we are holding a free taster session on International Women’s Day:

Saturday, 9th March 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM St Peter’s High School, Orrell, WN5 8NU

Girls will have the chance to try out the sport, meet teammates, and experience the excitement of cricket firsthand. The thrill of matches, hitting boundaries, and being part of a team will create lasting memories.

For questions or further details, contact [email protected].