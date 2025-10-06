Wigan fans of Game of Thrones can look forward to spinoff in 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HBO have released and confirmed a new look for the upcoming spinoff series, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' which will have key differences from Game of Thrones

Bloys, HBO's CEO, has revealed the Game of Thrones spin-off is coming our way in January 2026, while House of the Dragon, will air later on in the year.

As a prequel, the spinoff will be set approximately 90 to 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 50 years after the death of the last dragon, with the Targaryen dynasty still on the throne.

The only key difference will be, this time, the new show will have no elaborate opening titles.

Co-creator, Ira Parker, explained to Entertainment Weekly: “All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence.”

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will embody the first novella, The Hedge Knight (1998), along with The Sworn Sword (2003) and The Mystery Knight (2010), following Dunk and his squire Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.

Fans can look forward to a refreshing change of pace that will still capture George R.R. Martin’s Westeros world.