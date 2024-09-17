Wigan high school to host reunion for former students and teachers
A Wigan school is holding its 52nd reunion next month.
The Old Girls' Association of Wigan Girls High School has organised an afternoon tea at Wrightington Hotel on Friday, October 4, 1pm for 1.30pm.
The cost is £25 and places need to be booked by contacting Wendy Moss (nee Worthington) on 01942 515098 (after 7pm) or messaging 07796 242412.
All former students and teachers are welcome.
