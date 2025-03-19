Wigan hosts a series of fun events to celebrate French week with Angers

Wigan is hosting a series of exciting to celebrate its cultural exchange with the French city of Angers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events are designed to champion French culture and the friendship between the twinning towns.

Wigan relationship with Angers started in 1978 and the two communities where officially twinned in 1988. Now the partnership involves a network of organisations including businesses and schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the week at Bailiff Bar on King Street guests will have the opportunity to try gallic cocktails, There is no entry fee and drinks are priced individually.

A look back at the years Wigan has been twinned with Angers

The website Visit Wigan reads: “Savour a taste of France with French cocktails, featuring expertly crafted drinks that combine refined flavours and traditional French mixology for a truly sophisticated experience.”

Tonight (Wednesday March 19) there will be a showing of La Famille Belier a 12+ movie, in which the main character is a 16-year-old girl who translates for her deaf family and discovers she has a singing talent.

The event will take place at Leigh Film Factory, Leigh at 7.30pm tonight and tickets are on sale for £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday March 22 at Leyland Park, Hindley there will be pétanque or boules tournament which aims to be fun and sociable for newcomers as well as seasoned veterans.

It runs from 11am-12.30pm, is free but booking is required.

On the same day at The Turnpike, Civic Square, Leigh a free drop-in family art workshop will be held “inspired by the iconic French artist Matisse.”

Families will have the opportunity to create their own rose windows derived from the windows of the Angers Cathedral from 10am to 12pm.

Earlier this week there was a language café held at Tyldesley Library during which a basic understanding of the French language was needed so participants could immerse themselves in French culture.

There has also been a two-hour session of wine and cheese tasting with the French Angers Association.

To book tickets to any events find more information at : French week 2025