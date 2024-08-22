Wigan Little Theatre begins rehearsals ahead of summer school performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Intense rehearsals for Grimm Tales at WLT

The young actors at Wigan Little Theatre have been rehearsing for their production, Grimm Tales, be staged on 20th. 21st and 22ns of September.

The school holidays allows them to have intense, concentrated sessions over three days. The productions consists of several different short plays, adapted from Grimm’s Fairy Tales. Having said that, they are not at all grim, there’s comedy and terror and everything in between.

The group’s ages range from 11 to 18 and they are dedicated bunch who turn up regularly and learn the teamwork required to get a production off the ground. These ensemble pieces are ideal for them to understand that everyone has an important place in any cast, not matter how big or small.

Wigan's Most Talented at WLT

This exciting production promises a beautiful inventive set, great costumes and a wonderful showcase of Wigan’s best young talent.

The youth group is dependent on talented volunteer leaders, who all have great experience and expertise as well as broad theatre knowledge of most of the skills required. For the production, they will also call on other backstage colleagues at WLT for support.

This production is ideal family entertainment so worth getting the family together for a visit to the theatre.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on 24 hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366

Box Office open for in-person purchases throughout all productions