Wigan Little Theatre presents The Addams Family

A stage musical version of the legendary comedy horror TV series and film The Addams Family is coming to Wigan Little Theatre.

The show, running from July 9 to 19, is based on characters created by Charles Addams, directed by Joey Wiswell and Lisa Griffiths, with musical direction from Joe Tanner and choreography from Louise Hawkes.

Wednesday Addams, known for her love of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet man from a seemingly respectable, ordinary family.

Everything changes when the Addams host a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his "normal” family. What could possibly go wrong?

Director Joey Wiswell

Joey has gathered together a talented cast and creative crew make these quirky, creepy characters come to life.

Weeks of rehearsals have resulted in an electric piece of theatre bound to delight audiences.

There’s a crackling energy on stage that brings a perfect mix of shock and laughter that will leave you breathless.

You’re in for a rollercoaster of laughs, gasps and surprising moments of tenderness.

Joey said: "What an experience this has been! We’ve brought together the best that WLT has to offer.

"The acting, singing and choreography is second to none. Add to that the creativity of the set makers and technical wizards and we have the ingredients for a hit show!

"WLT may be ‘Little,’ but once again its stage hosts a larger-than-life production and I’m sure you will be enchanted by every aspect of it!"

The Addams Family is presented through special arrangements with all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

The show run includes a matinee at 2.15pm on July 19.

Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the 24-hour telephone booking service: 0333 666 3366. The box office is open for in-person purchases throughout productions.