Wigan Little Theatre – Something for Everyone – at the Right Price
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s a charitable, voluntary and amateur organisation which provides everything you’d expect from any other theatre.
The cost of an evening out at the WLT makes it very accessible to everyone at £13 or £11 Concessionary.
The 2025 season now includes and Preview Evenings with each first night tickets at just £8 (Musical £12)
It's a great opportunity to see first class theatre at a budget price!
Chair of Trustees, Anne Woolley says, ‘If you’ve driven past the theatre for years and wondered what goes on inside, now it the time to book for something you fancy. WLT the only theatre of its kind in the Borough and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat. The standard of productions is extremely high and you can enjoy a theatre experience which includes a friendly welcome, first class refreshments and comfortable, reasonably priced bar.
If you’ve driven past the theatre for years and wondered what goes on inside, now it the time to book for something you fancy.'
All productions (except the pantomime) are on sale now at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk