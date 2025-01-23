Wigan Little Theatre – Something for Everyone – at the Right Price

By Anne Woolley
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
WLT provides year round entertainment including drama, comedy, musicals and a much-loved traditional pantomime.

It’s a charitable, voluntary and amateur organisation which provides everything you’d expect from any other theatre.

The cost of an evening out at the WLT makes it very accessible to everyone at £13 or £11 Concessionary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 2025 season now includes and Preview Evenings with each first night tickets at just £8 (Musical £12)

WLT Bar and Coffee LoungeWLT Bar and Coffee Lounge
WLT Bar and Coffee Lounge

It's a great opportunity to see first class theatre at a budget price!

Chair of Trustees, Anne Woolley says, ‘If you’ve driven past the theatre for years and wondered what goes on inside, now it the time to book for something you fancy. WLT the only theatre of its kind in the Borough and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat. The standard of productions is extremely high and you can enjoy a theatre experience which includes a friendly welcome, first class refreshments and comfortable, reasonably priced bar.

If you’ve driven past the theatre for years and wondered what goes on inside, now it the time to book for something you fancy.'

All productions (except the pantomime) are on sale now at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice