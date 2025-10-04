Wigan magicians to visit Manchester for day of wizardry

Wigan Magicians may want to take a trip this weekend to Manchester for The North West Magic Dealers Day 2025

Sunday 12th October 2025 • 10am – 5pm

The Irish Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester M8 0AE

North West Magic Dealers Day at Order of the Magi Manchester on Sunday 12th October 2025

Magic is coming to Manchester this autumn as The North West Magic Dealers Day returns on Sunday 12th October 2025 from 10am to 5pm at The Irish Heritage Centre, 1 Irish Town Way, Cheetham Hill, Manchester.

Conveniently located near the Queens Road Tram Stop, with its own car park and excellent nearby bus routes, the venue will also be serving food and drinks all day—making it the perfect destination for a magical day out.

This annual gathering isn’t just a treasure trove for professional magicians seeking the latest props, books, and bargains—it’s also a welcoming event for beginners and aspiring performers.

Whether you dream of becoming the next Dynamo or Derren Brown, or you simply want to explore the fascinating world of illusion, you’ll find something here to spark your imagination.

With over 20 stalls featuring top professional magic shops, exclusive new tricks, and a wide selection of second-hand bargains, there’s truly something for everyone:

Close-up & street magic secrets for modern mystery entertainers

for modern mystery entertainers Stage props for magicians, mentalists, mind readers & bizarre performers

for magicians, mentalists, mind readers & bizarre performers Resources for psychic entertainers, hypnotists & children’s entertainers

Books & DVDs packed with timeless wisdom from the masters of magic

One of the highlights of the day is the chance to enjoy Magical Jamming Sessions, where magicians of all levels meet, share, and inspire each other.

Entry is just £3 per person, making it one of the most affordable and exciting magic gatherings in the country.

Visitors can also learn more about The Order of The Magi, the oldest magic society in the North West and the third oldest magical society in England, now celebrating its remarkable 116th year.

For those looking to take their magical journey further, applications for membership will be available on the day.

As the organisers say:

“If Harry Potter wanted to become a better wizard, he’d love the Order of the Magi’s North West Magic Dealers Day!”

