Wigan man releases book containing more than 1500 postcards

Roy Pennington - his Wigan postcard book at last released. Come along to his book signing 6 July 2024!

Wigan and around the postcard collection by Roy Pennington has just been published and released on 15 June 2024.

This book was delayed and should have been published last year, but due to the aftermath of the pandemic the publisher Amberley Publishing had to delay the release date.

Born and bred in Standish where I lived for 42 years then moving to Wigan where I still live. All the postcards in the book belong to me and are all original old postcards and not copies.

They are from my own personal collection of over 1500 postcards from Wigan and district. Over 180 postcards feature in the book. To promote the book and answer any questions relating to content of the book, the publishers have arranged a book signing on 6 July 2024 between 11am -1pm at Waterstones bookshop in Wigan where I will be in attendance with my Granddaughter Tilly.