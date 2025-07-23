Wigan Pride 2025 to Celebrate a Decade of Unity, Visibility, and Local Love in Town Centre

Wigan Pride returns to the heart of the town centre on Saturday, 16 August 2025, for a milestone celebration marking its 10th anniversary. Backed by Wigan Council, this year’s Pride promises to be the biggest yet—bringing together thousands of people in a vibrant display of inclusion, diversity, and local spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free, family-friendly event will feature a colourful opening parade, live music across two stages, an artisan market, and inclusive activities for all ages. Organisers say the 2025 edition will honour Pride’s legacy in the borough while highlighting the values of acceptance, community, and visibility.

“Wigan Pride is about celebrating who we are and standing together as one borough,” said Councillor Dane Anderton, Wigan Council Cabinet Member. “This year’s event will be a fantastic opportunity for people to come together, show support, and enjoy a brilliant day in the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s headline sponsor is Calisen, a leading energy infrastructure company with a growing base in Wigan. Calisen’s involvement goes beyond sponsorship—the team is actively contributing to the planning and delivery of the event.

Wigan Pride | Parade

“We’re proud to support Wigan Pride and everything it stands for,” said Kim Ratcliffe, Managing Director at Plug Me In, part of the Calisen Group. “We believe in building inclusive communities, and Pride gives us a powerful way to show that commitment in action.”

What to Expect on the Day

Wigan Pride 2025 will include:

A Pride Parade through Wigan town centre

Live entertainment from local and national performers

A family zone with children’s activities

A curated artisan and makers’ market

Appearances by special guests and community leaders

The event is organised by the Wigan Pride Committee, a team of volunteers working alongside Wigan Council and local organisations.

“We’re excited to make this anniversary event one to remember,” said Scott Williams, Chair of the Wigan Pride Committee. “Pride has grown so much over the past decade, and we’re grateful to everyone—sponsors, performers, and volunteers—who help make it happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting Pride in Wigan Year-Round

Wigan’s LGBTQ+ scene continues to expand beyond August, with events like social meetups, sapphic arts showcases, and book clubs gaining momentum across the borough. Local groups such as Wigan Rainbow Community are helping foster inclusive spaces all year long.

One local business showing support during Pride season is The Leather Impression, an online retailer of handcrafted leather gear, which is offering seasonal promotions while donating a portion of proceeds to LGBTQ+ mental health organisations.

Event Details

Wigan Pride 2025

Saturday, 16 August 2025

Wigan Town Centre

Free Admission

More updates—including entertainment line-ups and parade routes—will be shared on Wigan Pride’s social media and partner channels in the coming weeks.