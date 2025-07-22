Wigan Songwriter Ian Humphreys-Graham Releases New Single Inspired by Blackpool Bar

Wigan-born singer-songwriter Ian Humphreys-Graham has just released his latest single “Ain’t Too Far”, a heartfelt tribute to a surprising muse: a bar in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track, which dropped on July 18, is inspired by Cowboy & Co., a bar Ian travels to every week from Wigan. What began as a casual visit soon turned into something deeper.

“I just fell in love with the place,” Ian said. “It’s got this feeling—music, laughter, people being themselves. It’s somewhere I feel totally at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ain’t Too Far” captures that connection, mixing country-tinged guitar lines with rich vocals and lyrics about distance, belonging, and finding your place in unexpected corners. It follows his debut single “32 Bridge”, which was famously penned on the back of a napkin in a Nashville bar earlier this year—a raw, personal track about chasing dreams and family ties.

Ian Humphreys-graham at his favourite bar Cowboy and Co in Blackpool

But this new release marks a clear step forward.

“With ‘Ain’t Too Far’, everything’s tighter—the sound, the production, the story,” Ian says. “It still comes from a real place, but it’s a bigger sound. It feels like the beginning of something.”

From Wigan to Blackpool to Nashville and back, Ian’s journey is just getting started—but “Ain’t Too Far” proves he knows exactly where he’s going.

The single is now streaming on all major platforms.