Wigan town halls to light up in celebration of Black History Month

Wigan council are lighting up town halls in Wigan and Leigh to celebrate Black History Month 2025.

Black History month was first created in 1928 to celebrate the enormous contributions that black Britons have made to a vibrant and diverse society.

In the Wigan Borough the council will be lighting up the town halls from 7pm throughout the Black History Month in colours of red, yellow and green.

They will also be running a competition through schools and youth groups, in Wigan, for children and young people to share who they find inspirational from history or today.

Local writer, David Yeates

On October 25, local writer David Yeates will be talking about his personal story of family and links to Dr. Martin Luther King at the Wigan Museum

You can also find out more about Black History Month activity that are being held across Wigan on the council website.