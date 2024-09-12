Wigan yoga studio expands into new premises to grow holistic & wellbeing offer

Much-loved Wigan yoga studio The Den, owned by professional yoga teacher Tiffany Whitter of Standish, is set to move into new, larger premises near the town centre following almost 6 successful year in her previous space.

Moving from shared premises on Bridgeman Terrace, where The Den first opened in February 2019, The Den's dedicated, self-contained space opens on Saturday 14th September at 1A Westbridge Mews, Wigan WN1 1XN.

Offering a larger, ground-floor studio space for The Den’s regular weekly yoga and meditation classes, and with plenty of parking nearby, the new facilities also feature rooms for holistic therapies which complete The Den’s approach to all-round wellbeing.

This local business success story has been driven by the demand in recent years for both physical and mental wellbeing services. Facing the pandemic after just one year, Tiffany quickly adapted The Den’s studio classes to teach online, maintaining – and growing – a customer base that benefied from the opportunity to take time away from challenging daily lives, and to find peace in chaos.

Tiffany looks forwards to welcoming all to The Den's new home from Saturday

Since then The Den has gone from strength to strength, with around 150 regular attendees, a diverse weekly timetable and a growing programme of popular yoga retreats, both within the UK and abroad. Tiffany also delivers workshops to schools and colleges, businesses, and 1-2-1 sessions.

The local community is invited to the new studio’s open day on 14th September, where visitors can meet Tiffany, have a look at The Den’s new space and find out more about yoga classes, workshops and retreats.

Tiffany comments:

“Opening the new studio is a longheld ambition, and I’m thrilled to be able to offer a more accessible space, dedicated facilities, and to bring health and wellbeing to Wigan town centre.

Seeing The Den’s “yogis” find what they need from their yoga experience, gaining confidence and reaping the benefits of regular movement is immensely rewarding, and the new studio’s classes and therapies give us the opportunity to open up yoga to even more people.

With ground floor access, those with reduced mobility will benefit from new, chair-based yoga sessions which previously I could only offer online. The timetable will also expand in the coming months to include family yoga sessions, which are great fun for both parents and youngsters, pregnancy and post-natal yoga, as well as more of the classes our regulars love.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or already love yoga, I look forward to welcoming you to The Den – an accessible, affordable and friendly studio that’s your space to find your yoga.”

The Den’s open day runs from 10am on 14th September at 1A Westbridge Mews, Wigan WN1 1XN, and the regular timetable begins on Monday 16th September. All are welcome.

For more information, and to book classes, please go to The Den's website!