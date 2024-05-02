Wigan Youth Zone welcomes local firm as Gold Patron

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Youth Zone is thrilled to announce the exciting partnership with GHE Electrical, Fire & Security LTD, as they proudly step in as Gold Patrons, demonstrating a shared commitment to uplifting young people in the Wigan and Leigh Borough.

GHE Electrical, a locally established contractor deeply rooted in Wigan with a proud history of serving not only the local community but also areas across the North West, understands the significance of investing in the young people of Wigan and Leigh. Renowned for delivering excellent services across multiple sectors, including Electrical Work, Fire Safety & Emergency Lighting, Plumbing & Gas, Security Alarm Installation, and CCTV Installations, GHE Electrical has earned a reputation as a trusted provider in the region.

Operations Director, Stuart Howard, at GHE Electrical, Fire and Security LTD said “We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Wigan Youth Zone and our commitment to supporting their invaluable work within the community. As a local contractor, deeply rooted in Wigan, we understand the importance of investing in our youth. That's why we're proud, to not only donate to their funding but also to donate our time, resources and expertise to help enhance the facilities and programs at Wigan Youth Zone. By working together, we're not just building structures; we're building opportunities for young people to thrive, learn, and develop essential life skills. It's our privilege to play a part in shaping a brighter future for the youth of our community”.

The partnership signifies a shared vision between Wigan Youth Zone and GHE Electrical Fire & Security LTD, focusing on providing substantial support and opportunities for the young people in Wigan & Leigh. This collaboration aims to create an environment where young people can thrive, learn, and succeed.

“GHE Electrical, Fire and Security LTD dedication to community values resonates deeply with our objectives at Wigan Youth Zone," said Lynsey Heyes, Head of Fundraising at Wigan Youth Zone. "We are thrilled to welcome them as a Gold Patron and look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the young people in Wigan and Leigh.”