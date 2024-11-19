Wiganers to walk in fancy dress for third year in aid of children's christmas gifts

By Emily Trelfa
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:07 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT
The five-mile walk for charity has been organised for the third year in a row by a group in Wigan to provide gifts for children this Christmas.

Kerry Stroud and Tony Taylor have organised the festive event once again, which will take place on November 23 from 11am starting at Hindley pavilion.

From there they will walk down Manchester Road to towards Darlington Street before having a 30-minute break at the Silverwell pub for refreshments and drinks.

The group will then make its way through Lower Ince, Spring View and Platt Bridge for a stop at McDonalds before heading to Market Street in Hindley and then back to the Pavillion.

Last year walkers were dressed as characters from Home Alone to attract donations from passersby.Last year walkers were dressed as characters from Home Alone to attract donations from passersby.
The five-mile walk is to help provide equipment to The Brick who help families across the borough ahead of the festive period.

Last year up to £4500 worth of presents were given to less fortunate children living within the borough. They aim to beat this with donations this Christmas.

St peters pavilion have also volunteered to use their club as a drop off centre this year, which the group hope will mean they get lots more donations.

Tony said: “I came up with the idea three years ago and wanted to do something people can join in with.

“I have done loads of charity events like assault courses and bike rides but wanted to get more people involved.”

Participants will complete the walk in fancy dress, with this year's costumes including a snowman, Mrs Doubtfire and even Willy Wonka and his Oompa Loompa’s will be handing out chocolate bars (some with golden tickets inside) along the way.

Tony said: “The aim is to hopefully buy the kids the present they want rather than just random gifts. All money is spent and not handed over to anyone. I buy gifts for children that are less fortunate in social services as well as the aftercare team as they seem to be forgotten by most people.”

A donation page is open as part of the fundraiser and people are encouraged to get involved if they wish to take part.

Visit the Christmas Gifts for Kids page or message Tony on Facebook for more information.

