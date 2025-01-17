Wigan’s historic Brian Boru Irish Club welcomes acclaimed play on Irish identity and heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brian Boru Irish Club, the oldest Irish club in the UK, founded in 1889, is proud to host a performance of the thought-provoking and entertaining play “Am I Irish Yet?” on Monday, 10 March at 7:30 pm.

Written and performed by celebrated author and playwright Kate Kerrigan, “Am I Irish Yet?” explores the challenges and triumphs of embracing an Irish identity as part of the second and third generations of the Irish diaspora. The play is both heartfelt and humorous, capturing the unique experiences of those born outside Ireland who continue to carry their Irishness proudly, even when their accents or upbringing might suggest otherwise.

As the home of Wigan’s vibrant Irish community for over a century, the Brian Boru Irish Club has been a cornerstone of cultural preservation, celebrating Irish heritage through music, dance, language, and storytelling. Today, we are proud to have third and fourth generations of Irish descendants who honor their roots by playing traditional Irish music, learning Irish dancing, and even mastering the Gaelic language—all while continuing to build their lives here in Wigan.

Club Secretary Alan Worswick commented, “For over 135 years, the Brian Boru Irish Club has been a place where Irish culture thrives in the heart of Wigan. Hosting Kate Kerrigan’s play feels like a natural fit for us, as it highlights the complexities and joys of keeping Irish identity alive across generations. It’s a story that resonates deeply with our members, many of whom are the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of Irish immigrants who arrived here decades ago.”

A Legacy of Irish CultureEstablished in 1889 by Irish immigrants seeking a sense of community and belonging, the Brian Boru Irish Club has grown into a hub for preserving and celebrating Irish traditions. From weekly Irish dancing classes to regular sessions of traditional Irish music and Gaelic language lessons, the club is a living testament to the enduring connection between Wigan and Ireland.

Hosting “Am I Irish Yet?” is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to promoting Irish culture in all its forms. “Kate’s story is one of resilience and pride, and it mirrors the journey of many of our own members,” Alan added. “It’s a perfect way to celebrate our heritage leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.”

Event Details:“Am I Irish Yet?”Monday, 10 March 20257:30 pmBrian Boru Irish Club, Wigan

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/am-i-irish-yet.

BRIAN BORU IRISH CLUB

Join us for an evening of laughter, reflection, and celebration of Irish identity. Whether you’re second, third, or fourth generation—or simply Irish at heart—you’ll find a home at the Brian Boru Irish Club.