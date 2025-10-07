Winstanley Park's pumpkin patch back for third year
Winstanley Park is opening its annual Pumpkin Patch for the third year, giving families and visitors the chance to pick pumpkins straight from the fields.
They have plenty of pumpkins to choose from, whether you’re looking for one to carve or just a seasonal decoration for your home.
This year, the park has decided to add a Crafting Station, alongside existing features such as roaming scarecrows, decorated hay bales, and a dedicated selfie station. Visitors are encouraged to dress up and make the most of the autumn and Halloween atmosphere.
The Pumpkin Patch is open on October 11, 12, 18, 19, and from October 25 and 31, between 10am and 5pm, at Winstanley Park, Pemberton Road, Winstanley, Wigan, WN3 6DD, no tickets required.
For more information you can visit their website: https://winstanleyparkevents.co.uk