WLT Talent Showcase at Wigan Central 16th August at 1.00pm

Wigan Little Theatre members are delighted to be invited back to perform at Wigan Central Bar.

The Theatre may be closed for the summer, but its talented singers and musicians are relishing the thought of performing some of their favourite songs from all genres. At the same time they hope raise money to ensure their cultural home can carry out essential work so Wigan can enjoy live theatre for many more years to come.

They will be raising the roof at Central Bar and really hope you can join them and donate the theatre’s fund raising campaign. Do join them, enjoy a some great performances, have a pint and if you can, donate to this very worthy cause.

You can book a table on 01942 246425 and the venue is Wigan Central, Arch 1, Queen Street, WN3 (The railway arches new Wigan North Weston station)