Young actors wanted for new drama school in Wigan

TV actor Melanie Ash announces new local drama school at Worsley Hall Community Centre in Wigan on Wednesdays.

Local TV actor Melanie Ash is on the lookout for talented child actors. Following the success of her established drama and performing arts schools in Preston, Chorley & Warrington - Meladrama have opened their new school at Worsley Hall Community Centre Wigan following a demand from local parents.

Melanie Ash - Director and owner at Meladrama Acting School said: "‘I am really keen to meet and help more talented actors. Our new school in Wigan caters for children and teens aged 5-17 years and adults. We are 20 years old in January. In this time we have launched the careers of so many young actors - many of whom now appear on TV and others who attend top drama schools and universities.

"Having appeared on TV since I was a child and then having been a professional actor all my life - I was keen to use my experiences and knowledge I have gained as an actor with my passion for giving children and teens confidence and a voice. It’s great when my kids get castings and auditions and jobs - but I’m equally passionate about raising their resilience and confidence, helping them navigate modern day life and giving them skills for life.

Meladrama - fostering talented kids since 2005

"Having come from a troubled background I found attending performing arts classes as a child and teen an absolute life line, and since I opened my first school back in 2005 I know we have changed the lives of so many children and teens that have experienced trauma and poor mental health."

6.30-7.30pm 1 hour Drama Workshops (6-12 yrs) - £5

6.30-8pm Professional Child Actor Training (9-17 yrs)- £13

90 minute Professional Adult Actor Training - £15

All classes are taught under the supervision and direction of TV and theatre actor Melanie Ash (BA HONS/ALAM). Having trained as an actor at MMU and then Manchester School Of Acting, Mel also has over 30 years experience teaching Drama and Acting to children and adults within varied settings. Mel has appeared as an actor in Doctors, Casualty, The Riots (BBC), Emmerdale, Coronation Street, The Bay, Bedsitcom, Ackley Bridge, Red Rose, This Is England, and in Regional Theatre and the West End in lead roles.

Meladrama is a family run business - Mel’s son is a highly respected actor despite being only 15 and appeared as Young Aemond Targaryen in HBO’s House Of The Dragon as well as appearing in Red Rose, The Bay, Doctors, Deep Water & Peterloo. All Meladrama staff members are former pupils that attended workshops with Mel as a child and are now fully trained jobbing actors and drama coaches. All staff are regularly trained in child protection & safeguarding, first aid and use trauma informed and fully inclusive teaching styles.

There are opportunities to join the affiliated agency CHAOS Management - with children and teens regularly auditioning and attending castings for TV and film work. Chaos are a member of the AYPA.