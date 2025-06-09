15 lost Wigan institutions that locals fondly remember

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST
Wigan people proudly hold fond memories of many local institutions even though they are now only memories.

From Poole’s Pies to Lennon’s supermarket and, more recently Wilko, we take a nostalgic look at some of the lost places which still have people reminiscing, in some cases many decades later.

Lost institutions of Wigan

1. RETRO

Lost institutions of Wigan Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
In 1963 Lowes was taken over by Greenwood's gentlemen's outfitter and eventually closed its doors in 1985

2. Lowes

In 1963 Lowes was taken over by Greenwood's gentlemen's outfitter and eventually closed its doors in 1985 Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

3. Oliver Somers sport shop

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Rathbones bakery in 1996

4. Rathbones bakery

Rathbones bakery in 1996 Photo: GB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganWilko
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice