From Poole’s Pies to Lennon’s supermarket and, more recently Wilko, we take a nostalgic look at some of the lost places which still have people reminiscing, in some cases many decades later.
1. RETRO
Lost institutions of Wigan Photo: STAFF
2. Lowes
In 1963 Lowes was taken over by Greenwood's gentlemen's outfitter and eventually closed its doors in 1985 Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Oliver Somers sport shop
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Rathbones bakery
Rathbones bakery in 1996 Photo: GB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.