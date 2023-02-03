News you can trust since 1853
These are the five-star rated mechanics and garages in Wigan

17 mechanics and garages in Wigan with a perfect five-star rating from Google reviews

Wigan is awash with talented mechanics whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul.

By Jon Peake
17 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 1:05pm

We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating from at least five reviews – and we found 17.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages in Wigan all with a great rating of 4.5 and above.

In no particular order here are the 17 mechanics and garages in Wigan with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google ...

1. MJP Autocentre (Vehicle Repair)

MJP Autocentre on Chapel Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 25 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 498444

2. GTR Motors (Auto Repair Shop)

GTR Motors on Caxton Close has a 5 out of 5 rating from 8 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 248111

3. Wigan Accident Repair Centre (Auto Body Shop)

Wigan Accident Repair Centre on Little Lane has a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 820574

4. Pegco (Mechanic)

Pegco on Wood Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 7 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 829555

