Wigan is awash with talented mechanics whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul.

We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating from at least five reviews – and we found 17.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages in Wigan all with a great rating of 4.5 and above.

In no particular order here are the 17 mechanics and garages in Wigan with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google ...

1 . MJP Autocentre (Vehicle Repair) MJP Autocentre on Chapel Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 25 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 498444 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . GTR Motors (Auto Repair Shop) GTR Motors on Caxton Close has a 5 out of 5 rating from 8 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 248111 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Wigan Accident Repair Centre (Auto Body Shop) Wigan Accident Repair Centre on Little Lane has a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 820574 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Pegco (Mechanic) Pegco on Wood Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 7 Google reviews. Telephone 01942 829555 Photo: Google Photo Sales