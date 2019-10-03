1984 bar: First look inside Wigan's Orwell-themed nightspot
The owners of a new Orwell-themed bar hope a visit will be anything but a dystopian nightmare.
Nightspot 1984, which specialises in cocktails, opened in the arches beneath Wigan North Western railway station last week.
Interior of 1984 bar, Queen Street, Wigan, in the railway arches - inspired by George Orwell.
The place is the brainchild of businessmen Michael Brennan and Sam Taylor, with the theme of the venue coming from Michaels favourite read.
The menu at 1984 is full of references to Orwells masterpiece, which tells of a totalitarian society overseen by the sinister presence of Big Brother.
Sam Taylor, co-owner of 1984 bar, Queen Street, Wigan, in the railway arches - inspired by George Orwell.
